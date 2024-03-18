Killing of 16 military personnel, unconscionable crime against Nigerian people – Groups 

Some civil society groups have condemned the killing of 16 military personnel in Delta, saying it was an unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people.

The groups described the killings as horrendous and atrocious and called for thorough investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.

One of them, the Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), in a statement on Monday in Abuja by its Convener, Mr Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said the group would fly its flag at half-mast in honour of those killed.He urged the government and military to fish out the perpetrators and make them pay for their crime.“We commend the President and Commander in Chief, Bola Tinubu for standing solidly behind the Armed Forces in these trying times.

“The President should also be commended for giving the Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for this unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people.“We commend the defence chief for ordering a thorough investigation into the appalling and barbaric incident. We must get to the root of this.”We use this opportunity to commiserate with the entire armed forces, and we are saying that Nigerians indeed appreciate your sacrifices for our country.

”In its reaction to the attack, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), sympathised with the families of the deceased soldiers and said the perpetrators must face justice.The IYC President, Mr Jonathan Lokpobiri, and its spokesman, Amb. Binebai Princewill said this in a statement issued on Monday in Yenagoa.It however called for caution as the military investigates those behind the horrendous attack.“The innocent must not pay for crimes they did not commit. We are urging the military to go after those behind the act with a view to bringing them to face the law. “The IYC is using this forum to sympathise with the families of our gallant 16 soldiers that lost their lives in the deadly ambush carried out by the criminal elements. We seek justice for the slain soldiers.” It added that “this is an evil that must not be swept under the carpet as bringing the culprits to book will serve as a deterrent to others”. The group called on Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to quickly resolve whatever differences the people of Okuama and Okoloba have with each other.“The government must swing into action now. We have lost too many precious lives in this battle already and we cannot afford to lose anyone going further. “The Ijaw and Urhobo are one united big family, whatever that is affecting Ijaw is also affecting Urhobo. Most Ijaw people are traceable to Urhobo likewise the Urhobos as well. We are actually fighting over nothing. “Peace is indeed priceless, we must continue to learn how to tolerate ourselves and live peacefully together. What binds us together as brothers is greater than what divides us as a people,” the IYC added.Also, the Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP), said in a statement issued in Kaduna that the perpetrators must face justice.In the statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Isaac Abrak, the group said there should be “swift identification and prosecution of those responsible for this heinous act. Justice must be served to honor the sacrifices of our brave servicemen and women.“We urge the Nigerian Army to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into this incident, ensuring that justice is pursued professionally and without harming innocent civilians.”The group, however, advised the military against high handedness in pursuing those responsible for the killings so as not punish innocent civilians and create bad blood between it and the civil populace.The NCYP said that maintaining positive relationship between the military and civilians was crucial in the fight against terrorism.“We encourage all community members, including traditional leaders, to cooperate fully with the army and provide any necessary information to bring the perpetrators to justice.”The group urged President Bola Tinubu and State Governors to revitalise the forest guards and use them to confront the violent criminals taking over the country’s forests.“A well-groomed Forest Guard made of local people around the forests will help the military to tackle the activities of these groups,” it added. (NAN)