Killing: LASU students urge LASG to provide adequate security

Lagos State University Students’ Union (LASUSU) has called on the state government to urgently provide maximum security for students to end the scourge of insecurity and prevent any mishap within and outside the institution.

The President of LASUSU, Badmus Uthman, made the plea on Friday in Lagos at a news conference on the spate of insecurity around LASU.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a student activist of the institution, Nurudeen Alowonle, popularly known as “Omomeewa”, was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Wednesday outside the school campus.NAN reports that Nurudeen, who graduated from the Department of Educational Management, Faculty of Education,LASU, came to school on that fateful day to appear before the school’s disciplinary panel.Uthman strongly condemned the attack on the student and called on the government to come to their aid by providing 24 hour security patrol in and around the school. “

This is a must because it will guarantee members of LASU community a safe and peaceful environment for learning, industry and services. “The Igando-Iyana Iba axis plied by thousands of students of the institution daily in pursuit of education has in recent times become a dangerous route and calls for urgent attention and action. “In recent times, we have received disturbing reports of armed robbery and other attacks on unsuspecting students,” he said. Uthman said one of such cases was that of Alowonle, a student, who was shot by unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on his way home.



“According to one Majek, a staff of LASU who was with the deceased on their way home, they were attacked by some robbers. “Alowonle received fatal shots which claimed his life while Majek survived with serious injuries and he is responding to treatment,” he said. Uthman appealed to all LASU students to remain calm and peaceful as they mourn the death of their colleague. “

We must rally round to ensure that nothing compromises the work we have done all these years in building a better university of pride. “We should explore constructive measures to put an end to the menace of criminality threatening our collective peace and progress,” he said. (NAN)

