Killer of Ethiopian army chief gets life imprisonment

June 28, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The anti-terror and constitutional affairs bench of the Ethiopian Federal Court on Monday sentenced the killer of the east African country’s former army chief to life imprisonment.

Ethiopia’s late army chief, Seare Mekonen, was killed by his bodyguard Mesfin Tigabu on June 22, 2019, as of what Ethiopian described as a coordinated to destabilize the government.

The Ethiopian government the time accused Amhara region security chief, Asaminew Tsige, of masterminding an abortive coup to destabilize the country.

The failed coup attempt also left several other senior government officials dead, including Amhara region president Ambachew Mekonen and Attorney of the Amhara region Migbaru Kebede.

Tsige, who went hiding soon after the assassinations, was killed several days later a “shootout.”

The coup attempt also triggered a 10-day internet blackout throughout Ethiopia as the government launched a nationwide crackdown, mainly the Amhara region and the capital, Addis Ababa. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,