Kidney failure patient, Odigie seeks N10m assistance for transplant

A 37-years-old lady, Miss Hannah Odigie, has been suffering from chronic kidney failure for the past two years.

Odigie is appealing to Nigerians, government officials and organisations to come to her aid with N10 million for transplant in Nigeria.

According to her, “I really cannot explain the cause of the sickness that have kept on sick bed for two years now.

Also, the Coordinator of Solomon for Jesus Foundation, a global non governmental organization that has been supporting her for dialysis, Pastor Sunday Solomon said at this point, the Foundation wants to solicit for support on behalf of the patient.

“The financial support would enable Odigie to undergo kidney transplant at Saint Nicolas Hospital in Lagos this month.

“I appeal to anyone who wants to volunteer and sponsor the kidney transplant, to do so through her account number: Hannah Odigie; account number: 0077058295 – Sterling Bank or call Odigie’s Doctor, Dr. Adeola O. Segun on 08123591096 for further details,” Solomon said.

