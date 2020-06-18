Kidney failure: Ex-students contribute N.1m to save life of schoolmate

Share the news















Old students of Saint Barnaba’s Secondary School, Kabba in Kogi, are mobilizing support to save one of their schoolmates, Abaniyan Olaniyi, who is currently battling with kidney disease.



Abaniyan, a Deacon at Living Faith, Kwamba in Suleja, and a member of 1996/97 class of the missionary school, was diagnosed with kidney disease in June 2019, with a lifeline of N12 million as cost of kidney transplant.



The ex-students, who converged through social media platforms to raise fund and assist their mate foot part of routine dialysis, also called on spirited Nigerians to assist him.



Tolufashe Edward, one of the schoolmates, said they were committed to reach out to well-meaning Nigerians in getting the needed assistance, to save the life of Abaniyan.



“But for now, we are contributing N100,000 to support the cost of his routine dialysis.”



A Senior Prefect of the 1996/97 class, Kolade Tobase said the group is pulling together all contributions for the good intention it was meant for. He however urged other ex-students to make the course a reality in order to save life.



In the same vein, Abaniyan’s wife, Subola, has called on well-meaning Nigerians to help save her husband and father of her kids from “the brink of death.”



She described her husband as a vibrant young man, dedicated to the service of God and humanity, and an event planner par excellence before he was diagnosed with kidney disease in June last year.



“He’s been on dialysis since this ordeal. The dialysis has been scaled up to three times weekly and this has dug a big hole in our finances with support from friends, family and church members. The only option now, is transplant.



“Kidney donor is not a problem, cost of the transplant is very high and I need you all to see me like your own daughter and sister. Help me save my husband and father of my kids. Total bill for the process is N12 million. Attached are documents from the hospital.



“You may wish to call me or my husband or visit to see him. We can be reached on 09054036535 and 08030630742. No amount is too small. Please send your kind support to Account name: Abaniyan Olaniyi Gabriel Account number: 3021628000. First Bank of Nigeria,” she explained in a shared post.

Related