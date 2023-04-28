Kidney diseases: Sultan tasks Nephrologists on preventive advocacy, treatment affordability

By Muhammad Nasir

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has tasked Nephrologists in Nigeria on sustained preventive advocacy about kidney diseases in the country.

Abubakar made the call on Thursday in Sokoto when the members of the Nigeria Association of Nephrology conferred a fellowship award on him and appointed him as their patron.

He said the cost of treatment for kidney diseases waa so high that the people could not afford.

“We should all think of subsidiary ways for our brothers and sisters to be able to manage the cost of services in kidney diseases treatment.

“You as medical personnel need to enhance more dedication toward advocating the preventive measures not on annual bases but constant commitment.

“I am confident that sustainable advocacy on the preventive measures will give more opportunity toward safeguarding our people and minimising the increase in the number of kidney disease patients,” he said.

The sultan, who decried the high cost of treatment of infections in the country called on the government to support patients with kidney diseases in the country.

Abubakar pledged to work together with the association to achieve its desired goals and appreciated them for recognising him worthy of the award.

Earlier, the National President of the association, Prof. Adenze Asinobi, said over 20 million Nigerians were presently living with chronic kidney diseases.

“This figure is too alarming, over 10 per cent of the citizens are living with kidney diseases considering the cost of it treatment.

“Moreover, it is big burden considering the people living in the rural areas who have no access to medical facilities for the treatment.

“We have the capacity and personnel for the treatment of kidney diseases but we are limited because of the fund factors,” she said.

Asinobi added that their visit to the sultan was not only for the award’s conferment but to seek for his blessings in the association’s struggle to fight kidney diseases in the country. (NAN)