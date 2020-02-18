Kidney disease: Reps urge FG to establish more dialysis centres

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to establish more fully-equipped kidney dialysis centres to ease access to the services across the country.

The call is contained in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, by the Clerk, National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

It also called on the government to make adequate budget provision in the 2021 appropriation bill for the establishment of the centres.

The letter also quoted the lawmakers as urging government to employ qualified personnel to manage the centres and subsidise treatments for kidney disease patients in order to encourage them to seek early intervention so as to save lives.

It also called on the Ministry of Health to formulate a regulatory framework for the operation, maintenance and administration of dialysis facilities and treatments.

The statement also called on the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, National Orientation Agency and related outfits to sensitise members of the public, especially in the rural areas, on the need to seek early treatment in healthcare facilities when faced with health challenges. (NAN)