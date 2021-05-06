Kidnapping: We’re on top of situation – Ogun police command

The Police Command in says it has deployed machineries to rescue the four persons abducted from the state by  gunmen night.ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi,  Public Relations   (PRO) the command, gave the assurance Thursday in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN)  in Ota, .NAN reports that gunmen, night, abducted four travellers in Olubo, a village situated near Abeokuta.Oyeyemi said the command had deployed teams to the area.The PRO added that the command had deployed helicopter for aerial 

surveillance.“The command is doing everything possible to rescue the victims.“Those who did it in the past were arrested, and this particular one or incident will not be an exception.“ are sure that the criminals will soon be arrested and prosecuted

according to the ,” he said.Oyeyemi advised residents the state not to panic but adhere to all  security tips.He urged them to continue to go for their daily activities and avoid closing from their shops and places work.Oyeyemi cautioned the residents against night travels to avoid abduction. (NAN)

