The Police Command in Ogun says it has deployed machineries to rescue the four persons abducted from the state by gunmen on Tuesday night.ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, gave the assurance on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.NAN reports that gunmen, on Tuesday night, abducted four travellers in Olubo, a village situated near Abeokuta.Oyeyemi said the command had deployed teams to the area.The PRO added that the command had deployed helicopter for aerial

surveillance.“The command is doing everything possible to rescue the victims.“Those who did it in the past were arrested, and this particular one or incident will not be an exception.“We are sure that the criminals will soon be arrested and prosecuted

according to the law,” he said.Oyeyemi advised residents of the state not to panic but adhere to all security tips.He urged them to continue to go for their daily activities and avoid closing late from their shops and places of work.Oyeyemi cautioned the residents against night travels to avoid abduction. (NAN)

