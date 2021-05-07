Kidnapping: Unilorin boosts security across campus

May 7, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



 Prof.  Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice- Chancellor, Ilorin (Unilorin), says the institution adopted proactive measures to prevent untoward security breaches.

To this end, he disclosed that the had mounted Closed-Circuit (CCTV), also known as video surveillance, across campus for safety students and members staff.

Abdulkareem revealed this in Ilorin on Thursday evening during the Annual Iftar (Ramadan fast breaking) with newsmen across Kwara.

He explained that the institution stepped up security because the series kidnappings students witnessed in some parts of the country.

He assured that Unilorin would leave no stone unturned to protect the students and community members as there are security operatives guarding the campus.

The vice-chancellor who decried the spike of kidnappings across the country, lamented that people accepted that it is a “kind of business”.

He observed the danger in this trend, saying that the issue of kidnapping is handled well enough.

“It is a dangerous trend we are in which can cause depreciation in the quality of life and cause psychological problem.

“It may be difficult to identify but I believe the they prosecute , the better for the nation,” he said.

Abdulkareem said the institution no grave cases of insecurity except for recent cases of phone snatching for which the management braced itself to tackle.

“The institution had recorded some successes in the last few years including construction of unit of buildings across campus, promotion of that 61 Professors and provision of coaster buses.

“The institution won N150 million from which would be used for roads construction on campus.

“The hopes to make headway in the Distant programme due to limited spaces for physical presence, so that the institution can carry as many students as possible,” he said.

Abdulkareem further disclosed that there is no recorded case of COVID-19 within campus, adding that the institution is enforcing all approved preventive measures and protocol against the disease. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,