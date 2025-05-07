Kidnapping: Police rescue PDP chair, 36 others in Edo

The Police Command in Edo says it has rescued 37 kidnapped victims, including the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Esan West Local Government Area,

By Usman Aliyu

The Police Command in Edo says it has rescued 37 kidnapped victims, including the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Esan West Local Government Area, in series of daring operations across the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, disclosed this in Benin on Wednesday during a press briefing to showcase his achievements within 30 days of assumption of duty in Edo.

According to him, the victims were rescued without the payment of ransom through coordinated intelligence-led operations.

Agbonika said that the PDP chairman, abducted on April 15 while working on his farm in Emu Forest, was rescued on May 7 after days of intense pursuit by the police and allied security agencies.

”These 37 rescues are a direct result of collaborative bush-combing operations involving the military, Air Force, civil defense, local hunters, and vigilantes,” he said.

The police boss also said that within his first 30 days in office, the command had recovered 25 firearms, including two AK-47 rifles, and arrested 12 suspected kidnappers and 95 robbery suspects.

Other items recovered, he said, include 165 rounds of live ammunition, a Mercedes-Benz GLK 300, a Toyota Hilux truck, a Toyota Highlander, motorcycles, and N115,000 cash.The commissioner emphasised that community engagements and stakeholders’ collaboration remained central to the command’s approach in addressing insecurity.

On farmer-herder tensions in parts of the state, Agbonika admitted that the situation was delicate but manageable, stressing the need for deliberate efforts to rebuild trust between farmers and pastoralists.

”We are reforming the vigilante structure to ensure that local security outfits operate only within their communities and with proper oversight,” he said.

He also cautioned against the illegal possession of firearms, warning that all unauthorised weapons would be confiscated, regardless of the bearer’s status.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Gov. Monday Okpebholo for their continued support, assuring residents that the command would not relent until all criminal networks in Edo were dismantled. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)