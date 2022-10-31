Kidnapping: Police confirm release of Agbaje, UI Professor

By Suleiman Shehu

The Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Command, on Monday confirmed the release of Prof. Adigun Agbaje, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, from dens of his abductors.

Its Public Relations Officer, SP. Adewale Osifeso, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

NAN recalls that Agbaje, along with other travellers, including two female students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, were on Friday night kidnapped by gunmen in military uniform around Dominica University, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to Osifeso, Agbaje is currently undergoing debriefing, saying an update will be provided on the matter.

He, however, did not give details about the release of other kidnapped travellers.

NAN gathered that two students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, identified as Olayemi Adejare and Oluwatobi Orekoya and Agbaje were picked up on Sunday night at a location near Sat Guru Maharaji area on Ibadan-Lagos Expressway.

NAN recalled that the abductors had earlier contacted Agbaje’s family for a ransom of N50 million for his release, while they demanded N10 million each for release of the two students. (NAN)

