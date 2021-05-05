Kidnapping: Police advise Ogun residents to be security conscious

 The Police in Ogun have advised residents of the state not use deserted areas or roads avoid being kidnapped.

ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sango-Ota.

Oyeyemi urged them be security conscious in view of the prevalent in the state.

“Businessmen and women should also be conscious and refrain following anyone who buys goods them vehicles to avoid being kidnapped.’’

Oyeyemi further advised the residents to board buses and taxis at designated motor parks when they want to travel.

“The police want to to those traveling to always endeavour to take vehicles at motor parks to avoid being kidnapped,’’ he said. (NAN)

