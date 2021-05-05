The Police in Ogun have advised residents of the state not to use deserted areas or roads to avoid being kidnapped.

ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, gave the advice on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sango-Ota.

Oyeyemi urged them to be security conscious in view of the prevalent security challenges in the state.

“Businessmen and women should also be conscious and refrain from following anyone who buys goods from them to their vehicles to avoid being kidnapped.’’

Oyeyemi further advised the residents to board buses and taxis at designated motor parks when they want to travel.

“The police want to appeal to those traveling to always endeavour to take vehicles at registered motor parks to avoid being kidnapped,’’ he said. (NAN)

