Kidnapping: Osun Speaker calls for security beef-up 

Mr Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, has called for security beef-up in Oriade Local Government of the state following reports of cases of banditry and kidnapping in the area. Owoeye made the call during Wednesday’s plenary, after the member representing Oriade State Constituency, Mr Desmond Ojo, under Matter of Public Importance, raised the issue of prevalence of banditry and kidnapping in the area.

The speaker, who corroborated the submission of Ojo, said that security personnel needed to be increased at, Iwaraja, Oke-Ana, Esa-oke and on the Ilesha-Akure Expressway (all in Oriade State Constituency). He said that criminal activities in the axis mentioned had become worrisome. “Osun, which is known to be a peaceful state, is now witnessing increasing cases of highway kidnapping, banditry and robbery; most recently, along Ilesha-Akure expressway in Oriade Local Government Area,’’

He said that this was due to the fact that Oriade Local Government shares boundary with Ondo state, and because of the presence of Asejire River in the axis, criminal elements/bandits were now finding it easy to infiltrate the state. He urged the Police, the Joint Task Force and the state Security Network to take proactive steps to ensure the security of the state was not undermined.

The House later dissolved to Committee of the Whole to continue the consideration of the Osun HIV/AIDS Anti-discrimination Bill 2021, forward to the Assembly by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola on Feb. 16. (NAN)