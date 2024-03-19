Kidnapping: NSCDC to set up Agro-Rangers operational base in FCT

The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is to set up an operational base in Kuje for Agro-Rangers, to address the security challenges in the area council.

The FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, made this known during surveillance of Dafara community on Tuesday.

Odumosu, who was represented by Deputy Commandant of Corps, Okon Offiong, said that the aim was to tackle the rate of kidnapping and farmers-herders clashes.

He said this would reduce tension and guarantee increased agricultural activities in the area.

“Our priority is to ensure adequate security of farmers, all agricultural investments, and to promote peaceful co-existence between farmers and herders through Alternative Dispute Resolution.

“The command has trained men who are well equipped in carrying out the task, and we will ensure that the people of Dafara go about their farming business without any fear of attack from any quarter,” Odumosu added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Agro-Rangers unit of the corps was set up to settle disputes between farmers and herders, and secure agro-allied investments in the country.

Responding, the Chief of Dafara, Mr Peter Shekarau, thanked the commandant for identifying with the community and the commitment to deploy personnel to the area.

Shekarau said that the intervention could not have come at a better time than now, in view of the security challenges in the area and other parts of the country.

According to him, the community is willing to provide the personnel the enabling environment to operate. (NAN)

By Kelechi Ogunleye