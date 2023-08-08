Kidnapping: Karu LGA boss calls for vigilance

By Blessing Ibegbu

The Chairman of Karu Local Government Area, Mr James Thomas, has called on residents of Karu to be vigilant and report any clandestine movement to the security agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sarkin Gurku and his wife were abducted from their residence at Gurku, Karu local government area by gunmen on Monday night.

This is contained in a statement by the chairman’s Senior Adviser on Media and Publicity, Uba Magaji on Tuesday in Karu.

The chairman, who expressed shock over the incident, said that in recent times, criminals have terrorized innocent people of the area and stopping them from going to their farms.

“These criminals have succeeded in instilling fears in our people who go about their lawful businesses by abducting them for ransom.

“As we are all aware, security challenges are not peculiar to karu local government, as such it is totally unacceptable under my watch as the chief security officer of the council.

“I wish to re-assure the people of Karu that we are on top of the situation, to ensure the quick release of His Royal Highness and his wife by their abductors,” he stated.

He promised to curtail the ugly security situation in the area (NAN)

