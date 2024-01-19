Kidnapping in FCT: Troops working relentlessly to address situation – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, says troops have increased the tempo of their operations to address the menace of kidnapping ravaging the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and it’s environs.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, says troops have increased the tempo of their operations to address the menace of kidnapping ravaging the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and it’s environs.

The Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General Edward Buba made this known in a statement on Friday.

Maj-Gen. Buba noted that the armed forces is not unaware of the terrible impact of kidnappings on the families of those affected.

“Indeed, our hearts and thoughts go to their families and loved ones. We also recognizes the fear that these kidnappings creates among the citizenry, following recent events in the FCT.

“While troops probably don’t have all the answers as at now. Citizens should be rest assured that the armed forces is working relentlessly to address the hurtful situation.

“Additionally, troops are synergizing with other security services and stakeholders to investigate and gather more intelligence on these kidnapping gangs, particularly around the FCT,” he stated.

He disclosed that troops have prioritized the areas of these kidnappings, increased both ground and air surveillance over the areas.

According to him, technologies have also been deployed to more easily detect these kidnapping gangs in their hideouts and enclaves.

Furthermore, he revealed that troops increased the tempo of theiroperations in order to find, degrade and destroy the terrorist and cohorts wherever they were hiding.

He mentioned that in the FCT and environs, some of the areas cleared by troops so far include Kawu, Gaba, Deidei, Kubwa Hills, and Ushafa in the FCT, Garam, Jibi, and back of Zuma Rock in Niger State, as well as Gidan Dogo and Kuyeri/Kuyeri Hills in Kaduna State.

According to him, there have also been intensified night patrols in the Mpape, Kubwa, Lugbe, Pyakasa, Keti, Gbaupe, Gbaukuchi, and Airport road among others.

On the operations of the troops within the past one week, he stated that in the North-East, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai, on 10 January 2024, eliminated three top ISWAP terrorists commanders in Borno State.

He revealed that operations during the week resulted in the neutralization of 43 terrorists with 76 of them arrested, among other successes recorded.

“The three commanders identified as; Abou Maimuna, Abou Zahra and Commander Saleh with their lieutenants in a canoe, were targeted and destroyed by the air strikes.

“Overall, the operations during the week resulted in 43 neutralized terrorists with 76 of them arrested. Troops also arrested 29 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 27 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied oil theft of the estimated sum of One Hundred and Thirty One Million One Hundred and One Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira (N131,101,750.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 81 assorted weapons and 2,150 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: one NSVT AA gun, one GPMG, one PKMG, 36 AK47 rifles, one RPG 7 tube, 2 AGL bombs, 4 pump action guns, 4 locally fabricated guns, 8 dane guns, 3 short guns, one cut-to-short dane gun, 2 berretta pistols, one damaged AK47 rifle, 2 RPG chargers, wooden stock of AK47 rifles, LMG magazine, 8 bandoliers and 42 magazines,” he stated.

Maj-Gen Buba added,”Others are: 272 belted rounds of 7.62 x 51mm, 268 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 557 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm special, 1000 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 3 rounds of 12.7 x 108mm, 6 rounds of 9mm ammo, one AA ammo, 74 live cartridges, empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo, 2 vehicles, 25 motorcycles, 21 mobile phones, 6 baofeng radios and the sum of N1,266,920.00 only amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 7 dugout pits, 13 boats, 23 storage tanks, 2 barges, 4 vehicles. Other items recovered incl 15 cooking ovens, 2 pump machines and 16 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 139,045 litres of stolen crude oil, 25,115 litres of illegally refined AGO and 5,200 litres of DPK.”

He assured that the armed forces will always be mindful of the threat by kidnapping gangs and terrorist across the country.

“Accordingly, we will continually review our internal processes in order to deal with these threats both now and in the long term.

“The military is determined to give the situation the seriousness it deserves so as to create a safer environment for citizens,” he stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

