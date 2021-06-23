Kidnapping: Ekiti farmers cry out to security agencies

The Chairman of Farmer’s Association in Otun-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti, Mr Peter Ibitoye, has appealed to security agencies to take proactive measures to arrest kidnappers tormenting their members.Ibitoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Otun-Ekiti, that lives of their members were not safe as a result of attacks on them in their various farms.He noted with concern that some farmers had abandoned their farms because of fear of attack and kidnap.Ibitoye noted that most of the activities of the kidnappers were becoming frustrating and should be curbed by security agencies.“

I want to appeal to the security agencies including the Nigeria Police, Military, Amotekun corps and Vigilance group to help us curb incessant kidnapping and attacks on our members.“Cases of killings and kidnapping of our members are becoming serious issues that needs to be addressed urgently.“The state government only rely on security agencies to help curb the menace, this is why we are also appealing to them to help us provide a lasting solution to every acts of kidnapping.“

We are not happy with the incessant attacks on our farms, where we have invested our money, time and energy.“I want to appeal to our security agencies to rescue us from these unknown kidnappers, who want to ruin our lives,”he said. (NAN)

