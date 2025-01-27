Kidnapping, banditry: DSS officer testifies against NSCDC officials in court

Mr Stephen Okolo, a Department of State Service (DSS) official, has said that the deployment of technology aided the arrest of three security personnel facing charges of kidnapping and banditry in Oyo State.

By Olawale Akinremi

Okolo said this in his testimony before Justice N.E. Maha of the Federal High Court in Ibadan, on Monday.

He was giving evidence as first prosecution witness (PW1) in the trial against the three officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and one other.

The three NSCDC’s officers are, Olamide Okesola, Adedeji Adewale and Asmau Omar while the fourth defendant, Emmanuel Olatunji, is an unlicensed arms dealer.

“My lord, following the increase in the cases of kidnapping and banditry in Okeogun area of Oyo State and parts of Kwara, the DSS fashioned out how to address the issue by deploying our technical expertise, that is equipment.

“With sustained surveillance, we were able to detect, trace, and arrest the criminals involved.

“My lord, two kingpins; one Baguda and the other Banshile, who were the most dangerous terrorists operating in that axis were identified in the process.

“The operation which led to the arrest of one Lawan Buhari, and one of the NSCDC’s officials believed to be supplying ammunitions to the terrorists commenced in January 2023.

“Further operation led to the arrest of the other three defendants; Okesola, Olatunji and Adewale,” Okolo told the court.

The PW1 tendered before the court, a bag containing 1000 rounds of live ammunition as an exhibit collected from Buhari,.

He said the command was able to break the chain of supply of ammunition to terrorists, which reduced the high rate of kidnapping and banditry in the areas.

In his own testimony, Lawan Buhari, the PW2, said that he received thousands of naira supplying AK47 guns and bullets to the defendants who sent same to their terror links.

“Before I was apprehended and detained at the 81 battalion barrack at Mokola, I was serving with the Operation Burst security outfit where the trio approached me to start supplying them arms,” Buhari said.

The DSS prosecution Counsel, Mr T.A. Nurudeen told the court that the defendants were arraigned on a 15-count amended charge bordering on conspiracy, terrorism, unlawful arms dealing, aiding and abetting terrorism.

The four defendants all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Maha adjourned the suit until Feb. 11 for continuation of trial. (NAN)