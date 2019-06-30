Kidnapping: Bagudu hails youths on community policing

#TrackNigeria Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has commended youths for complementing security efforts of security agencies through community policing to secure the state.

Bagudu made the commendation on Sunday at Zogirma community of Bunza Local Government Area when he condoled with the family of late Ahmed Haliru, who died of injury sustained from kidnappers.

“I pray Allah to grant Haliru Aljannah Firdausi and the family fortitude to bear the loss.

“I commend the people and youths in Zogirma as well as vigilante group on their efforts in the rescue of the victims of kidnappers,” he said.

Bagudu also sympathised with those that were currently receiving treatment in the hospital, including the wife of the local government chairman and a policeman.

He announced that majority of the kidnappers had been apprehended and would face the full wrath of the law.

“I want to assure you that justice will take its proper course,” he said.

Ten motorcycles and undisclosed cash was given as assistance to the youth and vigilante group to encourage them participate in community policing in the area.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Local Government Council, Alhaji Mahmud Zogirma, and the District Head, Alhaji Muhammadu Tijjani, told the governor that they would continue to assist security agencies with necessary information and also participate in security matters.

Late Ahmed Haliru passed away at the age of 63, leaving behind two wives and many children.

NAN had earlier reported that some suspected bandits shot the wife of Bunza Local Council Chairman, a policeman and a member of the local vigilante at Zogirma community in Kebbi after a failed kidnap attempt on June 23. (NAN)

