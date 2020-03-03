Kidnappers to die by hanging in Katsina – Police

The Katsina state Police Command, says the punishment prescribed by the Penal Code of the state, is death by hanging.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Gambo Isah said those found violating the laws of the state would be made to face the full wrath of the existing laws.

“Death by hanging” is the punishment for Kidnapping under Section 243 of the Katsina state Penal Code as amended,” he stated.

He further stated that some members of the public had “devised new tactics of calling or sending messages to some unsuspecting members of the public, (either friends, neighbours, or relatives or acquaintances etc), that they are bandits or kidnappers from the forest, asking them to pay ransom or themselves or any member of their families risked being kidnapped.

“The Katsina state Police Command wishes to categorically warn that any person or persons arrested in connection with such offences will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Parents are hereby advised to monitor the activities of their wards as the law is no respecter of person and any person caught will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement read.

By PRNigeria