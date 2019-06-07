Kidnappers: Police discover kidnapped lawyer’s corpse in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: The Delta state Police Command on Friday uncovered the body of a lawyer, Barr Kennedy Nwashide who was allegedly killed by kidnappers.

The decomposing body was found in the bushes of Ubulu Uku community after his alleged kidnap two months ago.

Confirming the incident, the Police commissioner, Adeyinka Adeleke told Journalists that no arrest had been made of the suspected kidnappers.

“The Police detectives attached to the command swung into action when he was Kidnapped and for two months to no avail until Friday morning when they acted on intelligence gathering in Ubulu Uku community bush path where his body was found already decomposing,” he said.

Family members who did not want their names in the print said the kidnappers killed their brother after collecting ransom of N4 million.

“We paid ransom of N4 million to the Kidnappers after he was Kidnapped few days after, and for several days we were begging the Kidnappers to release our brother to no avail,” the family members disclosed.

Sources alleged that the victim might have identified some of the kidnappers, which made them to kill him after collecting N4 million ransom.

