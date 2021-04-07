Kidnappers demand N10m for release of Chinese miners in Osun -Police

The Command in Osun says kidnappers of  two miners at a gold mine  in Ifewara,  Osun on are demanding for  N10 million as ransom.

Spokesperson of the command, Yemisi Opalola, said this while giving update on the kidnapping incident to newsmen in Osogbo.

Opalola explained that  the command was intensifying efforts towards ensuring that the  nationals were rescued unharmed.

She said the command  was working alongside other operatives to that the victims were released.

She, however,  urged residents of the to equally help with credible information on the activities of criminals  in the .

The  nationals — Zhao Jian, 33 and Wen, 50 –were abducted on at a mining site in Okepa/Itikan Village, Ifewara, Atakunmosa-West Local Government Area of Osun.

Their abductors were to have also shot two  private guards  of the miners who were taken to the for treatment.(NAN)

