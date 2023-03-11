Kidnappers attack Abuja residents, abduct 9

No fewer than nine residents have been kidnapped by gunmen at the Grow Homes Estate along Kuchibiyi in the Kubuwa area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The gunmen numbering about 20 were said to have stormed the estate around 11:30 pm on Friday.

A resident of the community who identified himself simply as Hassan reportedly revealed by phone that the victims were captured from two separate apartments in the estate.

He added that the incident had caused panic in the community.

He said,” Yesterday, at about 11:30 pm some gunmen in their large numbers came to carry out an operation at Grow homes estate along Kuchibiyi. We heard the sounds of gunshots, there was panic in the entire community as a result of the incident.

“This morning, we went to the estate and we learnt those gunmen were about 20. They moved from one apartment to the other dispossessing their belongings. They also kidnapped at least nine persons including children and women from two apartments in the estate.

“They escaped through the bush which linked the community to Paze village. The police and the estate security have been searching the bush since morning to see if they can rescue the kidnapped residents.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the police in Abuja, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.

She added the police and the estate security are combing the bushes in the area to ensure the victims are rescued.

Adeh said, “Upon receipt of the distress call, we immediately deployed our men to the scene. The suspects however abruptly suspended their operations and took some victims with them into the bush.

“Operatives of the Police and the estate security are still combing the bushes in the area to ensure they are rescued unhurt.”

She urged residents of the area not to panic, calling on them to help the police with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants.

“We urge the residents to remain calm and assist with useful information that could lead to the swift arrest of these criminals,” Adeh added.

-Emergency Digest