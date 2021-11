The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Fugar Police Division, CSP Ibrahim Aliyu Ishaq has been kidnapped around Ise river along old Auchi – Ekperi- Agenebode road in Edo State.

According to PRNigeria, the kidnappers have contacted the family of the police officer for ransom payment.

CSP Ishaq before his deployment some years ago, had served as DPO in Dakata Police Division in Kano State

More details later.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...