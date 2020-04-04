Kidnappers abduct Adamawa NULGE chairman

The Police in Adamawa has confirmed the kidnap of Alhaji Hamman-Jolde Gatugel, the state chairman of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Spokesperson of the command, confirmed on Saturday in Yola that the command received a report of the kidnapping the state Chairman of NULGE at his hometown, Mayo-Belwa Local government area, LGA.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Madaki, has quickly responded and directed the Command’s Special Anti Kidnap Unit, DPOs of Karewa and Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area Divisions to swing into action.

“We are appealing to the general public especially Mayo-Belwa citizens to help the unit with useful information,” Nguroje said.

Mr Emma Fashe, the state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) also confirmed the development to NAN.

Fashe said the union received the sad news with shock.

“Up till now, the suspected kidnappers did not make any statement,” Fashe said.

Also, Mr Kabiru Kelly, the Information Officer of Mayo-Belwa local Government Council, confirmed the situation.

Kelly told NAN that the NULGE Chairman was kidnapped in his house in Mayo-Belwa town at about 12.50 a.m on Saturday.

He said there was no form of communication yet from the abductors.(NAN)