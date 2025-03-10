Kidnapped Special Adviser to NDDC MD regains freedom

Mr Akari Loveday, Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been rescued from his abductors

By Desmond Ejibas

Mr Akari Loveday, Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been rescued from his abductors by the Nigerian Army troops.

Loveday was rescued on Sunday by troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Nigeria Navy, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the special adviser was abducted on Friday along the Ayakoro Community waterways in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Army 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Lt.-Col. Danjuma Danjuma, confirmed Loveday’s release to journalists on Monday.

“Loveday’s rescue was achieved through a meticulous operation conducted by troops of the 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in close synergy with the navy, DSS, and police,” he stated.

Danjuma said that the operation was successful due to the support received from the Ayakoro community

He explained that during the army’s operation, residents of the community came out en masse and assisted troops by blocking all exit points, thereby preventing the kidnappers from escaping with Loveday.

According to him, the blocked exit routes forced the kidnappers to abandon their victim and fled into the creeks.

“Loveday has since been reunited with the NDDC managing director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, and the leaders of Ayakoro community, while troops are currently combing the general area to apprehend the kidnappers,” he added.

Danjuma further stated that the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Emekah, had directed troops to capture the kidnappers and rid the waterways of criminal elements. (NAN)