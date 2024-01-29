Kidnapped PDP boss, Aivoji, regains freedom

The Lagos State spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Hakeem Amode, has confirmed the release of the kidnapped state party chairman, Mr Philip Aivoji.

Amode, the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary in a message on Monday, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that Aivoji was released after he had spent four days with the kidnappers.

“We use this opportunity to appreciate your prayers; and to thank you all for your concerns and prayers,” Amode said.

Aivoji was kidnapped on Thursday at Ogere area of Ogun on Ibadan-Lagos expressway.

The party chairman was returning from the PDP South-West zonal meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday.

The abductors had earlier contacted his family, demanding for a N200m-ransom but Amode would not confirm whether or not there was any payment before his release.

The party thanked security agencies and government authorities that facilitated his freedom.(NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye

