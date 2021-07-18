Kidnapped Kogi traditional ruler regains freedom

Alhaji Mohammed Adambe, a first class traditional ruler in Kogi State, who was July 13, has released.

The Spokesman for the state police command, DSP William Aya, who this Sunday in Lokoja, said the traditional ruler was released in the evening of July 17.

It would recalled Adambe, the traditional ruler of Eganyi, was -Ajaokuta road while returning to his .

Aya said the state police command had already sent a delegation to Eganyi to sympathise with the ruler.

Adambe spent five days with his captors before regaining freedom. (NAN)

