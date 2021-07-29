Kidnapped Kaduna chief regains freedom

 The traditional of Jaba State, Chief Jonathan Maude, has regained his freedom three days after his abduction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 83--old royal father was abducted on Monday on his farm neighbouring Nasarawa State.

A source close to the palace, who pleaded for anonymity, told NAN that the traditional had returned home ’’.

NAN could not, however, confirm if any ransom was paid before his as the kidnappers had allegedly demanded for N100 million.

When contacted, ASP Mohammed Jalige, Police spokesman in State, confirmed the .

The of the traditional is the latest in a series of abductions traditional rulers in the state in recent times.(NAN)

