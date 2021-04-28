Kidnapped hotelier, wife, others regain freedom in Ogbomoso

owner of Agbo Hotel, Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Mr Oyedokun Oyeniyi, his wife, Busayo Oyedokun and seven others that were kidnapped on Saturday have been released by their abductors.

News Agency of Nigeria () gathered that victims were released on after payment of an undisclosed amount as ransom.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed release of the abductees.

“Yes, they have been released,” he said.

Osifeso did not, however, disclosed whether ransom was paid before the release of the victim.

It would be recalled that the kidnappers visited the hotel in Ogbomoso at about 10 p.m. on Saturday pretending to be lodgers and shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping the victims.

The kidnappers had demanded N32 million ransom the release of the abductees.()

