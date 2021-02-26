Kidnapped farmer’s son regains freedom in Oyo

Ayodeji Emmanuel, the 24-year-old son of a poultry farmer, who was kidnapped on Monday in his father’s farm at Oke Odan, Apete area of Ibadan, has regained freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the released of the victim to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

NAN reports that unknown gunmen stormed the poultry farm of the victim’s father at Oke Odan, Apete area around 5.00 p.m., and fired gunshots sporadically into the air before abducting him.

Fadeyi said the victim was released by his abductors on Thursday and had been reunited with his family.

He further said the release of the victim would not stop the police investigation into the case, adding that they were still on the trail of the abductors.

However, a member of the family, who declined to be mentioned because he is not authorised to do so, also confirmed the release of the victim, saying he was released around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday at Iseyin town, Oke-Ogun area of the state.

The family source did not disclose whether ransom was paid to secure the release of the victim.

NAN reports that the kidnappers had demanded for N100 million ransom for the release of the victim. (NAN)