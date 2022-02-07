Kidnapped ex President Jonathan’s cousin, Yekorogha, regains freedom

Mr Japhtah Yekorogha, a cousin of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, abducted on Jan. 24, has regained his freedom from his kidnappers.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Mr Azibaola Robert, the younger brother to the kidnapped victim in Yenagoa on Monday.

The statement signed by Mr Austin Ekeinde, Media Aide to Robert, founder of Zeetin Engineering, noted that the family appreciated the concern of well meaning members of the public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yekorogha was whisked away from his Yenagoa residence by unidentified gunmen to an unknown destination.

“We are glad to confirm that our brother, Mr Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, has finally regained his freedom and reunited with the family after a protracted ordeal in the hands of his kidnappers.

“He regained freedom in the early hours of today, Monday; no information on whether or not ransom was paid before he regained freedom.

“He is in good health, but will see his doctor for routine medical checkups.

“Once again, we appreciate all well-meaning Nigerians who by way of calls, text messages and visits stood by us throughout the ordeal,’’ he said.

Robert appreciated the efforts of the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State and the State Director of Department of State Services (DSS) for their determined assistance.

He said that the incident was promptly reported to the law-enforcement agencies who mounted pressure until he regained freedom.(NAN)

