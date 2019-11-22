Kidnapped Delta medical doctor, Isogun freed

A medical doctor, Mr Jerry Isogun, who was kidnaped by gunmen in Delta, has been freed by his abductors.

The President, Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, at Delta State University Teaching Hospital, DELSUTH, Oghara, was kidnapped on Wednesday night while on his way from work to Sapele where he lives.

However, a communique by Comrade Dr. Harrison Adja a spokesperson of the ARD DELSUTH, states that Dr. Isogun had been released.

The Association called on the Delta State Government, Security Agents, and other stakeholders to provide adequate security around certain areas prone to such attacks within the state, as to forestall future occurrences.

