The Zamfara government has secured the release of 53 victims who were kidnapped from Bungudu local government area of the state last week.

The Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Malam Abubakar Dauran, disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims were kidnapped from Dangamji, Yarkatsina, Doka, Kwaftari, Fandahaki, and Maje communities of Bungudu local governments area.

Dauran said that the victims were released through the ongoing peace process without payment of ransom.

“A total of 53 persons who were kidnapped last week were released yesterday, Monday, by 10pm through the efforts of the repentant bandits and support of the state police command,” Dauran said.

He said that no ransom was paid before the release of the victims, adding that all of them were in good health and they had already reunited with their families.

He called on both the repentant and unrepentant bandits in the state to continue to comply with the ongoing peace process in the state aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability.

Dauran while commending the security agencies for their efforts in tackling insecurity in the state appealed to them to always ensure proactive response to distress calls on security

.

He also called on local vigilance group, popularly known as Yansakai, to always be law abiding.

“It is necessary to call for more proactive measures from the security agencies considering the resurgence of banditry in the state,” he added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

