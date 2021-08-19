Kidnap: Sani Bello visits freed Commissioner for Information

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has paid sympathy visit to his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Muhammad Sani Idris on his recent release from the kidnappers den.

Governor Bello expressed concern and described as worrisome, the increasing cases of kidnapping of innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians as well as other banditry activities in the northern part of the country.

He told the commissioner to see his abduction as a test from Allah and his release as divine intervention.

The Governor assured that the state government in collaboration with security agencies were doing everything possible towards ensuring the safe return of the abducted Tegina Islamiyyah School Children.

He further re-assured the citizenry of his administration’s determination to continue to protect lives and property.

The Governor stressed the need for the people to be cautious in their daily activities, so as to avoid being caught up in the web of criminals who are mostly being supported by informants.

He remained optimistic that the act of banditry and abduction of people for ransom, will come to an end in no distant time while urging the people to remain prayerful.

The chief of staff to the Governor, Balarabe Ibrahim alongside other government officials were in company of the Governor.

