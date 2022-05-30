Kidnap of Methodist Prelate, others sacrilegious, national embarrassment, says Presbyter

By Sam Oditah

The Presbyter, Methodist Church Nigeria, Wesley Cathedral, Umuahia, Very Rev. Aaron Akabuokwu, says the abduction of His Eminence, Samuel Uche Kanu, amounts to sacrilege and national embarrassment

Uche, who is the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, was kidnapped along with the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the prelate’s Chaplain and driver.

They were reportedly kidnapped on Sunday by hoodlums operating on the Okigwe/Isuochi axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The clergymen were said to be heading for Owerri airport enroute Lagos after a Sunday service, when they were attacked and taken away.

It was learnt that the kidnappers had contacted the relations of their victims, demanding a whooping N100 million ransom.

Speaking on the development in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia on Monday, Akabuokwu said he received the news of the abduction with “rude shock”.

He said: “It is sacrilegious, an abomination and height of national and international embarrassment.

“It is regrettable that a man of such caliber could be whisked away into the bush all for the sake of money.

“Everybody should know that the Methodist Church in Nigeria is mourning.

“We are in a very sad mood because of the ugly incident that happened.

“It goes to show the moral depravity in this nation. There is no regard for sacredness.

“We are trusting that God will use what has happened to wake our political leaders up to their responsibility”.

Akabuokwu feared that the incident spelt disaster for the country.

“If such a high profile person can be kidnapped then there is no hope for the ordinary man,” he said.

The cleric said that Okigwe, Ihube, Lokpanta Cattle Market axis of the expressway had become kidnappers’ den.

He said that the church had commenced serious prayers since Sunday to seek God’s intervention.

“We are confident that God will manifest His power and very soon the victims would regain their freedom,’’ the presbyter said.

He appealed to the Abia and Imo state governments and security agencies to rise to the occasion and find a lasting solution to the menace. (NAN)

