Kidnap: Niger community seeks support for Chief, wives release

June 14, 2021



The Zungeru , Wushishi Local Government Area, Niger has appealed for financial assistance the Victims Support Fund () to release a chief kidnapped along with two wives.

The Village Head of Zungeru, Alhaji Aliyu Tanko, made the appeal in palace during a courtesy visit by the in Wushishi on Monday.

The is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in with as the Chairman of the humanitarian body.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the abductors attacked the town around 1:40 a.m. on June 6 and went straight to the house of the Chief, Madakin Zungeru, Malam Al-Mustapha Abdullahi.

The abductors went to the house located in the heart of the town and captured him the room of one of the wives.

The operation according to the neighbours lasted for about 30 minutes without any assistance any quarter.

Tanko explained that Abdullahi wore night gown and two wives had only wrappers around them when the incident occurred.

“In fact one of his wives is still breastfeeding a baby,” he said.

The village head broke down in tears saying, “Please we want you to support us financially because this is a period, we ’t have cash now.

“The kidnappers demanded for N100 million to free them but we have been able to raise N20 million and they refused.

“We ’t know what else to do because they said that by 4:00pm today if the is not able to fulfill they will kill the victims’’.

He further said that one of the greatest problem of the informants of the suspected bandits, who monitored every move and report back to them.

Responding, Prof. Nana Tanko, Executive Director, VSF, said that the NGO would report back to its Chairman, retired Lt.-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma for consideration.

“Our chairman is a compassionate person, we will report back to him for consideration,” she said. (NAN)

