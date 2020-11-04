Kidnap: Doctors embark on indefinite strike in Cross River

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River chapter, on Wednesday embarked on an indefinite strike over the kidnapping of its memebr, Dr Godwin Udo of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

Dr Innocent Abang, the state Chairman of NMA disclosed in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar.

Abang told NAN that Udo was kidnapped in his residence at Bateba Street on Nov. 1.

He said that the association had decided that anytime a medical Doctor or his/her dependent was kidnapped, they would embark on an indefinite strike until the victim was released.

“It is true that Udo has been kidnapped, in fact, we got to know about it on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and we are taking it up from there.