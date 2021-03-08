The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF has expressed happiness with the recent moves by Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle against suspected kidnap collaborators.

In a statement Monday, ACF Spokesman, Mr Emmanuel Yawe said, “About a week ago the Arewa Consultative Forum issued a press release calling on the Zamfara state governor Bello Mutawale to name the people colllaboratting with kidnappers and bandits in his state.



“The governor had claimed that he knew these collaborators and that Nigerians will be shocked to know them. The ACF in the statement signed by the National Chairman Chief Audu Ogbe called on the governor to give the names and let the Heavens fall

“We are happy to note that the government of Zamfara has acted appropriately. A soldier and his girllfriend have been arrested in Zamfara for supplying arms and military uniforms to bandits. The deputy chief of staff to the Zamfara state governor who represented him at a press conference said the arrest followed information supplied by community based intelligence.



“The governor has also approved the removal of Emir of Maru ,Abubakar Chika and the district head of Kanoma, Lawal Ahmed for allegedly giving support for bandits responsible for hundreds of deaths. The Emir and the district head have been on suspension since June last year and were under investigation which found them guilty of the complaints from their subjects that they were collaborating with bandits and kidnappers.”



Yawa added that “We of the ACF congratulate the Zamfara State government led by Bello Mutawale for these bold steps. We urge him to go ahead with the good work he is doing. The Almighty Allah who does not sleep will protect him. Nothing will happen to him.”



Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.