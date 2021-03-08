Kidnap collaborators: ACF Happy With Zamfara Gov’s moves

The Arewa Forum, ACF has expressed happiness with the recent moves by Governor, Bello Matawalle against suspected kidnap collaborators.

In a statement Monday, ACF Spokesman, Mr Emmanuel Yawe said, “About a week ago the Arewa Forum issued a press release calling on the governor Bello Mutawale to name the people colllaboratting with kidnappers and bandits in his state.


“The governor had claimed that he knew these collaborators and that Nigerians will be shocked to know them. The ACF in the statement signed by the National Chairman Chief Audu Ogbe on the governor to give the names and let the Heavens fall

“We are to note government of Zamfara has acted appropriately. A soldier and his girllfriend have been arrested in Zamfara for supplying arms and military uniforms to bandits. The deputy chief of to the governor who represented him at a press conference said the arrest followed supplied by community based intelligence.


“The governor has also approved the removal of Emir of Maru ,Abubakar Chika and the district head of Kanoma, Lawal Ahmed giving support for bandits responsible for hundreds of deaths. The Emir and the district head have been on suspension since June last year and were under investigation which found them guilty of the complaints their subjects that they were collaborating with bandits and kidnappers.”

Yawa added that “We of the ACF the Zamfara State government led by Bello Mutawale for these bold steps. We urge him to go ahead with the work he is . The Almighty Allah who does sleep will protect him. Nothing will happen to him.”

