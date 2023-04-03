Khosi wins BBTitans show, bags $100,000

By Taiye Olayemi

25-year-old Makhosazane Twala, known as Khosi, has emerged overall winner of the Big Brother Titans reality show.

This was jointly announced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka, the hosts of the show, during the grand finale on Sunday.

This left Kanaga Ene as the first runner-up and Tsatsii, the second runner-up.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reality show began Jan. 15 with the introduction of 24 housemates, from Nigeria and South Africa.

The first season of the show tagged “Ziyakhala Wahala” edition, was aired for 78 days and sponsored by Bamboo, Fluterwaves and other tactical sponsors.

The top six housemates – Ebubu, Ipeleng, Tsatsii, Khosi, Yvonne and Kanaga, were gradually evicted. Ipeleng was the first to be evicted, Ebubu left, then Yvoone.

Ebubu said, “I’m really happy, I have been able to make true friends.”

Also, Yvonne appreciated her fans who voted for her in the course of the show.

“I am hoping that the world is ready for me.

“Big Brother’s house has really shaped me, I loved to be boxed up before now but the house has succeeded in opening me up,” she said.

Tsatsii expressed her excitement, having made it to the top three housemates in the house.

“Wow! Top three in the house! I am happy, I am grateful and I won’t take this for granted, I didn’t know I was going to make it this far.

“Now, I am more patient and understanding and I have families among Nigerians now, I am happy,” she said. (NAN)