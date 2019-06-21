Khashoggi: Saudi faults UNHCR’s report

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Saudi Human Rights Commission has rejected the recent report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ms. Agnes Callamard that the Saudi Crowned Prince killed ace journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

A statement by the Center for International Communication at the a Saudi Ministry of Media made available to Newsdiaryonline Friday said the allegations stem from preconceived judgements towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its values and laws.

Read the full statement below:

“The Human Rights Commission affirms that this report does not reflect what is being done in reality regarding this case and represents a clear prejudice and bias against the Kingdom, starkly violating professional standards followed in the preparation of such reports.

“What the special rapporteur has done does not adhere to the code of conduct for special rapporteurs and mandate-holders, especially the principles of neutrality, objectivity and professionalism. The report is inconsistent with Human Rights Council resolutions establishing this mandate, which do not include launching an international investigation contrary to what the rapporteur has previously stated.

“This amounts to an intervention in the Kingdom’s domestic affairs, including the Saudi judicial process, which proves that the allegations made in the report, as well as in her statements and comments to the media, are not credible.

“The Human Rights Commission notes that the rapporteur’s statements included clear contradictions regarding the evidence in the case, which undermines the credibility of her report and leads the commission to reject the report in form and content.

“The commission reiterates that the Kingdom’s judiciary, which enjoys full independence, has the inherent competence to consider this case within its jurisdiction, under international law and human rights standards, especially the principles of fairness, justice, equality and independence.

“The commission points out that the Kingdom has always affirmed that what happened to Saudi citizen, Jamal Khashoggi, was a heinous crime that cannot be overlooked, and its perpetrators must be held accountable.

The commission also reminds that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has directed the Attorney-General to conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation, and hold every individual involved accountable.

“Accordingly, 11 individuals were accused in the case and the trials and investigations are still ongoing. Court sessions are being held with the attendance of all parties concerned, including Khashoggi’s family and their legal representative as claimant of the private right, the Human Rights Commission and the National Society for Human Rights, which represents civil society, as well as representatives of the diplomatic missions of a number of countries including Turkey.

“The commission affirmed that all judicial measures taken within the context of this case adhere to the Kingdom’s relevant laws and international human rights standards, especially the right to a fair trial. The commission also said it is keen on attending the court sessions and following their procedures.

“The commission calls for respect to the Kingdom’s judiciary and laws and urged not to politicize this case and not to remove this case away from its legal and judicial course,” the statement read in full.

