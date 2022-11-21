Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II endorses Uba Sani

Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Spiritual leader in the Tijanniyah Sufi Order in Nigeria, has endorsed the candidacy of Senator Uba Sani, the All Progressives Congress(APC) gubernatorial flagbearer in Kaduna state.

Sheikh Tijani Sani Auwal Inyass, one of the leaders of the Tijanniyah in Nigeria, disclosed this at the 1st Annual General Meeting of the Tijanniya Grassroots Mobilisation and Empowernment Initiative of Nigeria(TIGMIEN) at the weekend.

A press statement issued by Director Strategic Communication of the APC Campaign Council, Malam Ibraheem Musa on Monday, quoted Sheikh Tijani Auwal as saying that Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II told them that he is not politically aligned to any party.

The statement said that the 14th Emir of Kano reportedly asked the followers of Tijanniyah in Kaduna to support Senator Uba Sani in the coming gubernatorial election.

The Director of Strategic Communication said that Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II gave his reasons for giving the directive to Sheikh Tijani.

According to the Sheikh, Khalifa Sanusi and Governor Nasir El Rufai have been childhood friends and have been together through thick and thin, the statement added.

‘’So, there is no way that Khalifa will not support the candidate of Governor El Rufai’s party,’’ Malam Ibraheem reported Sheikh Tijanni Sani Auwal as saying.

The statement said that the Sheikh also told him who Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi told the members of Tijanniyah sect to support in Kano, adding that ‘’I will not disclose the name until I go to Kano.’’

Speaking at the event, Senator Uba Sani thanked TIGMEIN for inviting him to its AGM, adding that he is humbled by Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi’s endorsement and he promised to set up a committee to come up with a robust intervention for orphans.

The APC gubernatorial candidate advised the electorate to scruitinise the record of service of each contestant before voting for him or her.

‘’Anyone who held a political appointment in the past and didn’t do anything for the people, should be rejected at the polls. The electorate should not bank on the campaign promises of the people who held public offices but didn’t empower the people by bringing dividends of democracy to them,’’ he advised.

