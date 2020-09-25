KGSG announces shift in schools’ examination dates

The Kogi Ministry of Education, Science and Technology on Friday announced a shift in the dates for the conduct of its schools examinations.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Emmanuel Idenyi, made the announcement in a statement in Lokoja.

NAN reports that the ministry had earlier released the time table for school examinations in which the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) was scheduled between Sept. 28 and Oct. 7.

The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was earlier scheduled for Oct. 17 and Basic Six Examination (FSLCE) for Oct. 13.