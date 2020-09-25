KGSG announces shift in schools’ examination dates

The Kogi Ministry of Education, Science and Technology on Friday announced a shift in the dates for the conduct of its schools examinations.
The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Emmanuel Idenyi, made the announcement in a statement in Lokoja.
NAN reports that the ministry had earlier released the time table for school examinations in which the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) was scheduled between Sept. 28 and Oct. 7.
The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was earlier scheduled for Oct. 17 and Basic Six Examination (FSLCE) for Oct. 13.
Idenyi said that the decision on the shift in the internal examinations’ date, was taken after series of engagements with the relevant stakeholders.
According to Idenyi, all unforeseen issues raised by the stakeholders, will be harmonised before announcing new dates and revised time table for the examinations.
He assured all stakeholders that the government take a position that would be convenient and acceptable to all. (NAN)
