Keyamo restates commitment to sustainable, efficient, inclusive aviation industry 

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), has restated commitment to ensuring a modern, inclusive, efficient and sustainable aviation and aerospace industry.

Keyamo said this at the Global Transport Policy (GTP) intermodal transport system Annual Roundtable held on Wednesday in Lagos.

The minister was represented by Mr Henry Agbebire, Director of Special Duties, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

He said that the ministry had a

pivotal role to play in promoting sustainable development and enhancing transportation infrastructure in the country.

Keyamo noted that transportation is one of the cardinal pillars of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which he said underscored the importance of a robust and efficient transportation system in driving the nation toward sustainable development and prosperity

The minister hoped for an aviation sector in Nigeria that is environmentally friendly, sustainable and inclusive.

Speaking further, Keyamo said that his five-point agenda was to accelerate the existing Aviations Road Map envisioned to ensure efficiency, effectiveness and better service delivery, with a view of generating revenue for government for infrastructural development of the sector

He said his five-point agenda was in sync with the Renewed Hope Agenda, with infrastructural development as a key component.

He said they included to:”Ensure strict compliance with safety regulations and continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s rating by ICAO.

“Support for the growth and sustenance of local businesses whilst holding them to the highest international standard in the aviation industry.

“Improvement of infrastructures in the aviation industry; development of human capacity within the industry; optimising revenue generation for the Federal Government”.

He said that the ministry had also taken other strategic policy interventions to foster economic growth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Global Transport Policy Bilingual Magazine was also launched at the event.

NAN also reports that the event, with the theme: “Transport Infrastructure and Strategic Policy Intervention: Building Blocks for Economic Growth’ had in attendance stakeholders and industry players in the transport sector”. (NAN)

By Itohan Abara-Laserian