Keyamo receives Air France-KLM team, advocates low fares

Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has received the Air France-KLM team, urging the airline to offer low-priced ticket fares to Nigerians.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser to the minister on Media and Communications, on Monday in Lagos.

According to Moshood, the team was led by the Country Manager, Christine Quantin; Key Account Manager, Commercial Division, Antonia Umunna; and Deputy Station Manager, Damilola Ogunseye.

He said that the delegation expressed gratitude for the minister’s support and discussed several key initiatives aimed at elevating aviation services in Nigeria.

Moshood noted that during the meeting, Air France-KLM expressed appreciation for the improved facilities at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, particularly acknowledging the enhanced experience at Wing E.

He said the airline also extended gratitude for the minister’s leadership in fostering a smoother relationship between their team and various aviation regulatory agencies.

Moshood said the airline announced the launch of a new Airbus A330/A350 aircraft, emphasizing its dedication to deploying modern and improved aircraft services on routes within Nigeria.

This initiative, he said, aligned with its overarching goal of providing Nigerian travellers with a superior journey experience.

He said Air France-KLM, thereafter, commended the minister for his intervention and successful facilitation of funds repatriation, showcasing the effectiveness of collaborative efforts in overcoming challenges within the aviation sector.

Keyamo, while welcoming the team, emphasised the importance of equitable pricing for Nigerian travellers, urging the airline to consider offering lower-priced ticket fares to ensure parity with fares in neighbouring regions.

The minister, further, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to fostering partnerships within the travel industry, specifically the government’s open-door policy and willingness to collaborate with airlines to enhance travel accessibility and affordability for Nigerians.

“The courtesy visit by Air France-KLM exemplifies the mutual commitment to advancing the aviation sector in Nigeria.

“It lays the groundwork for future collaborations aimed at delivering unparalleled travel experiences to passengers across the nation,” he said. (NAN)

By Itohan Abara-Laserian