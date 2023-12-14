Thursday, December 14, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectKeyamo orders FAAN, NiMet, NAMA, NCAA, NSIB bosses to hand over to...
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Keyamo orders FAAN, NiMet, NAMA, NCAA, NSIB bosses to hand over to most senior officer

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
96

The  Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo  has ordered Directors of Agencies under the ministry to hand over to the  most senior officer.

This is contained in a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Odutayo Oluseyi on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the action was to effect reorganisation in the agencies under the ministry.

According to him, directors of the affected agencies are Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and
Nigeria Meterological Agency (NiMET).

Others are Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

“Following the change in leadership of the Aviation and Aerospace Development Agencies’ CEOs and MDs aimed to reposition the aviation industry and ensure safety and efficient air travel experience by Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of  President Bola Tinubu.

” I am directed to inform all directors  of the following agencies that they have been relieved of their appointments forthwith and should hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect.

“The directors of the affected agencies are as follows : FAAN, NiMet, NAMA, NCAA, NSIB. I am also to inform all the agencies’ Board Secretaries and Legal Advisers that they are not affected by this directive,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) recalls  that President Tinubu on Wednesday,  approved the suspension, removal, and replacement of various Chief Executive Officers (CEO) and heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development. (NAN)

By Gabriel Agbeja

Previous article
Foreign scholarship: NDDC presents letters to 189 students
Next article
Antigraft: ICPC renews alliance with anti-corruption coalition
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.