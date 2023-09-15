Keyamo canvasses for more investments into aviation sector

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has expressed the readiness of Federal Government to welcome more investors into nation’s aviation industry.

Keyamo made the call on Friday in Abuja when he received the Egyptian Civil Aviation team in his office.

According to him, Nigeria’s arms are opened to investors that love to partner with the Federal Government to improve aviation sector.

Keyamo said Nigerian Government is keen on transforming the aviation industry by inviting innovative minds.

He added that Nigeria is an attractive country to invest in because of its population and available market.

Keyamo appreciated the Egyptian Civil Aviation team for its offers for Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) services and other technical supports to Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“Most of African countries have run into liquidity and is affecting the aviation sector also.

“Africa has a liquidity problem and it has affected aviation sector development in terms of infrastructure: terminals, runways and safety equipment,” keyamo said.

In his remark, the Egyptian Aviation Minister, retired Lt.Gen Helmy said that the ambition and aspirations of Egypt and Nigeria were similar.

He said that through cooperation, the experience from both sides could be put forward.

He stated that the civil aviation is one of the revenue generating incomes for national economy.

According to him, the Egyptian civil aviation is offering concession to run build and run airports in a manner that is sought by Nigeria through the private sector.

He added that the Egypt Air company owns an MRO that was dedicated to give the adequate support which could also be an area of cooperation between the two countries.

He therefore invited Keyamo and officials of the ministry to Egypt for an exploratory visit in Cairo in November. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

