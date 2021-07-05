Key Sectors Targeted By Bandits and Kidnappers, Zailani Cries Out

Following abductions at the Leprosy Training Centre, Zaria at the early hours of Sunday and students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna on Monday, the Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has commiserated with families of those affected.

He expressed this in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani on Monday in Kaduna.

“We woke up this morning to yet another depressing news of abduction of students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna.

“This is not a cheering news, coming a day after the abduction at the Leprosy Training Centre, Zaria,” he said.

“While commiserating with families of those affected, I am greatly worried by the fact that these two recent abductions are targeted at key sectors of our society, we are doing everything possible to ensure the protection of lives and property.

“As the Speaker of the State Assembly, am urging those perpetrating these criminal acts to repent, knowing that no religion supports Criminality,” he added.

