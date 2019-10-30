Key actors discuss coordinated response to humanitarian, devt efforts in Northeast

The Borno State Government has began registration of all Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), International NGOs (INGOs) and humanitarian organisations for better coordination of their activities in the North East, that has been ravaged by Boko Haram insurgents.

As a result, key actors have gathered to discuss coordinated response to humanitarian and development efforts in the region.

The Special Advisor and Coordinator, Sustainable Development, Partnerships and Humanitarian Support, Borno State Government, Dr. Mairo Mandara, disclosed this in Abuja at the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus (HDP) High-Level Advocacy Meeting organised by Search for Common Ground (SFCG) on Wednesday.

The dialogue is funded by the French Embassy Nigeria with support from the British Council and European Union with peace building as the core factor of it’s advocacy point.

Mandara explained that the registration is very critical at this stage of the humanitarian efforts in the State and other parts of the North East affected by the insurgency as it will enable the government know what the NGOs are doing and ensure accountability in their works.

According to her as the host state and communities where such activities are taking place it is their responsibility to not only ensure that the security of the humanitarian and development organisations are guaranteed but to also monitor how the funds meant for such purposes are being expended.

She said: “The registration is very important as this will assist us to know who we are dealing with, what you are doing and where you are because if you do not registered we cannot be held accountable for any mishap or security issues.

“Yes we are your host and you are our guest and we take our job seriously because when you state all the activities you carry out to your donors we also need to be able to identify with these activities mentioned and also state the presence of these things carried out.

“We are also responsible to your donors not just you because these activities has to be accounted for. The registration is not going to be anything different but just for you to engage us with the activities of your organisation so we can have an effective coordination.”

Also Mandara in her keynote address stated the need to include the natives in the humanitarian efforts, especially the youth and women as they are the most affected in this situation.

She went further to state that activities should have an area-based approach as every community is unique in it’s culture and crisis.

She said “community involvement is not just visiting the local heads but a deep respect of the people it also involves empathy and respect for their culture. Knowing and understanding the manner and way the people which they have come to assist thinks and showing respect in their ways of dealing”.

She went further to state that the INGOs can also assist the IDPs in reintegrating into the safe areas of the state as the government already has a 25-year robust plan of reintegration for the crisis ridden communities.

Speaking, the SFCG Country Director, Mr. Sher Ali Nawaz, said the dialogue is aimed to address the need for peaceful reintegration and development in Borno State.

Nawaz said the process which is ongoing is aimed at improving coordination and synergy between the humanitarian and peace building actors working with the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

To this end, he reiterated the need to improve the coordination of humanitarian as well as development efforts and to have a better working relationship with the government in dealing with the crisis situation of the state.

“It is very important as it enables all the actors to have a better communication channel as through dialogue many reasons angles and information to a crisis is brought forward and together to have a more meaningful and broad consultations,” Nawaz stated.

In the same vein, the Cooperation Attaché of the French Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Elois Ellien, explained the need to involve all the actors in the crisis area.

Ellien stated that the French Embassy is “focused on helping the people suffering in the North East and through this partner we are able to address as well as have a better understanding of the context and seeing a way to enhance the impact”.

The HDP also involves community reconciliation and resilience building project in some IDP camps.

The 14-Month project, running from September 2018 – October 2019 is aimed to support the peaceful reintegration of IDPs in North East Nigeria and improve coordination and synergy between humanitarian, development, and peace building building actors working with IDPs in Borno State.

