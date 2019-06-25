Kerosene explosion kills dealer, daughter in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

A kerosene explosion has killed a dealer and daughter in Eku community in Delta state on Sunday

Our reporter gathered that the explosion also affected the children of two other dealer who were severely injured and admitted to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

Sources said the dealer, a middle aged woman identified as Carol Oghenemaro and her daughter Favour were allegedly roasted to death during the explosion at about 6am on the fateful Sunday.

Eyewitness, Niyerhovwo Lucky said the fire started when the kerosene dealer was attending to a customer and the product was exposed to fire thereby exploding with other kegs of Kerosene kept in the store.

Carol was said to have died in the fire, while her daughter who was being taken to the hospital for treatment also died.

Officials of the Delta state university fire service who spoke to Journalists on condition of anonymity confirmed that before their arrival, the fire had consumed the victims, saying that efforts to ensure their safety proved abortive.

But police at Eku Police Division who also spoke to Journalists on condition of anonymity confirmed the death of the dealer and daughter.

He said that it was unfortunate that the explosion was caused by exposed fire to suspected adultrated kerosene.

